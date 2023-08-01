New bow string girder of road over bridge launched at Jagiroad

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 31: The Northeast Frontier Railway has successfully launched the bow string girder of a new three-lane road over bridge (ROB) with a width of 11 meters near Jagiroad Railway Station under Lumding division. This ROB, which spans over 344 meters in length, includes a main span featuring a 74-meter bow string arch steel girder. The construction of this ROB involves replacing level crossing gate no ST-27 situated on Jagiroad station yard and NH 715A. The targeted completion date for this project is October 2023, with an estimated cost of Rs 70 crores. The bow string girder weighs 730 MT and reaches a maximum height of 12.85 meters.

The need for constructing this ROB stems from road traffic congestion and the necessity to streamline train movements during shunting operations in the Digaru-Hojai double line section. By replacing the level crossing gate with the ROB, train movement in the area will be safer and more efficient. Moreover, the elimination of the level crossing gate within the station limits of Jagiroad station yard will enhance the safety for both rail and road users. The completed ROB will significantly improve operational efficiency, facilitating smoother train and road traffic movement in the region.

The launch of the bow string girder was a challenging task, but its completion will lead to efficient crowd dispersal during peak hours and prevent commuters from trespassing on railway tracks. Once operational, the ROB will benefit the entire population of Jagiroad as well as the Morigaon district, providing a safer and more convenient route for both road and rail travel.