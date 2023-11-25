New leadership for AASU: Utpal Sarma as president and Shankar Jyoti Baruah as general secy

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: The ongoing convention of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in Morigaon witnessed a change in leadership, appointing Utpal Sarma as the new President and re-electing Shankar Jyoti Baruah as General Secretary. This decision follows the resignation of the former AASU President, Dipanka Kumar Nath, citing personal reasons for stepping down.

Utpal Sarma, who had been fulfilling interim responsibilities as the President, officially assumed the position during the convention. Expressing dedication to his new role, Sarma stated, “I hope the people will support me and give their love and blessings,” while expressing gratitude to the people of Morigaon for their warm reception during the 18th convention.

Shankar Jyoti Baruah, already serving as the General Secretary, secured another term in his role. Reflecting on his reappointment, Baruah said, “For the second time, the representatives of AASU from various districts and the state-level executive members have shown faith in me and handed me the responsibility of carrying on as the General Secretary.”

Sarma urged support from the people of Assam to continue addressing the issues of the indigenous population and working for their welfare.