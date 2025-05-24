NH-315 in Margherita left in ruins: AJYCP warns of escalated agitation

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, May 23: The persistent deterioration of National Highway 315 (NH-315) in the Margherita Co-District has become a dire concern for residents and commuters, with large stretches of the road lying in a dilapidated condition for months. Despite repeated calls for action, including a recent protest by the Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), no substantial repair work has been initiated, sparking frustration and warnings of intensified agitation.

The issue is particularly acute within the 83rd Margherita Assembly Constituency, where vital segments of NH-315 passing through Ledo, Bargolai, Itakhola, and Tirap Colliery have become severely damaged. Kanchan Borah, Vice President of AJYCP Tinsukia District Committee, highlighted the plight of thousands who use this highway daily—including students, patients, workers, and pregnant women—who now face life-threatening risks due to the road’s condition.

The AJYCP staged a protest on May 15, marching from Ledo College Road to Ledo Bazaar, demanding immediate restoration of the highway. The protest, led by AJYCP Tinsukia District President Prabin Tamuly and Vice President Kanchan Borah, was a direct appeal to the government and Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma. Protesters decried the inaction of the Assam Government, NHIDCL, and Margherita Co-District Administration, warning of larger agitations if their demands are ignored.

Borah noted that the road’s deterioration—marked by deep potholes and large craters—has rendered sections of the highway nearly impassable. The situation worsens during rains, when waterlogging makes the hazards indistinguishable, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. Several mishaps involving two-wheelers and smaller vehicles have already been reported, with no official assurance of remedial measures forthcoming.

“Even a single spell of rain transforms NH-315 into a stretch of waterlogged, crater-ridden traps,” said Borah. “Despite its strategic connectivity and high daily traffic volume, the highway continues to be neglected by those in power.”

While the BJP government promotes a narrative of development, locals argue that the inaction over NH-315’s condition belies this claim. The AJYCP has now vowed to launch a grand agitation in Margherita unless authorities—including the NHIDCL, local administration, and MLA Bhaskar Sharma—take urgent steps to restore the highway.

As public patience wears thin, all eyes are now on the administration and state leadership to respond before the situation spirals further into public unrest.