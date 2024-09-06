33 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 6, 2024
type here...

Nikhamoni Bora excels in windsurfing, enters India Book of Records

The department on the micro-blogging site X highlighted Bora's remarkable gold medal victories in the All India Windsurfing Championship and the Tamil Nadu Kite Boarding Championship.

AssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: Assam’s emerging sports girl, Nikhamoni Bora, has again distinguished herself by achieving remarkable success in windsurfing, the state’s Youth and Sports Affairs Department announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The department on the micro-blogging site X highlighted Bora’s remarkable gold medal victories in the All India Windsurfing Championship and the Tamil Nadu Kite Boarding Championship.

“Nikhamoni Bora Shines Bright! Gold in the All India Windsurfing Championship and the Tamil Nadu Kite Boarding Championship, and now a proud entry in the India Book of Records for the most windsurfing tournaments won by a female!”, it stated.

Additionally, Nikhamoni’s latest accomplishment has earned her a place in the India Book of Records for being the female athlete with the most windsurfing tournament wins in India.

To recognize her remarkable contributions, the Assam Sports Department awarded her a Rs 3 lakh cash prize, praising her dedication with the words, “Honored with ₹3 lakh by the Sports Department of Assam, Nikhamoni continues to make Assam proud!”

10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

LPG truck fire breaks out on NH-31 Kokrajhar; driver rescued

The Hills Times -
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela 10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar