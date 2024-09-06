Nikhamoni Bora excels in windsurfing, enters India Book of Records

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: Assam’s emerging sports girl, Nikhamoni Bora, has again distinguished herself by achieving remarkable success in windsurfing, the state’s Youth and Sports Affairs Department announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The department on the micro-blogging site X highlighted Bora’s remarkable gold medal victories in the All India Windsurfing Championship and the Tamil Nadu Kite Boarding Championship.

“Nikhamoni Bora Shines Bright! Gold in the All India Windsurfing Championship and the Tamil Nadu Kite Boarding Championship, and now a proud entry in the India Book of Records for the most windsurfing tournaments won by a female!”, it stated.

🏆 Nikhamoni Bora Shines Bright!🌊



Gold in the All India Windsurfing Championship and the Tamil Nadu Kite Boarding Championship🥇, and now a proud entry in the India Book of Records for the most windsurfing tournaments won by a female!



Honored with ₹3 lakh by the Sports… pic.twitter.com/JKzVVCpSJB — Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare (@Assam_DSYW) September 6, 2024

Additionally, Nikhamoni’s latest accomplishment has earned her a place in the India Book of Records for being the female athlete with the most windsurfing tournament wins in India.

To recognize her remarkable contributions, the Assam Sports Department awarded her a Rs 3 lakh cash prize, praising her dedication with the words, “Honored with ₹3 lakh by the Sports Department of Assam, Nikhamoni continues to make Assam proud!”