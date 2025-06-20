NTPC Bongaigaon conducts medical camp under Girl Empowerment Mission 2025

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 19: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, NTPC Bongaigaon, Salakati, organised a medical examination and identification camp on June 10 under the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) 2025.

- Advertisement -

The initiative is part of NTPC’s ongoing efforts to foster equal opportunities for underprivileged girls and create an environment conducive to holistic learning and development.

The camp was inaugurated by Arnab Maitra, Business Unit Head and Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon, in the presence of Kasturi Maitra, President of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon.

In his address, Maitra reiterated the company’s commitment to nurturing the potential of young girls and ensuring the successful execution of the GEM programme.

He described the medical camp as the beginning of a transformative journey for the participants.

- Advertisement -

Kasturi Maitra, along with other office bearers of the Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, reviewed the camp arrangements and extended full support to the initiative, reaffirming the club’s focus on community welfare.

Fifty girls aged between 10 and 12 years from nine nearby schools took part in the camp.

Of these, 40 girls will be selected for a four-week residential module starting from July 1.

Activities at the camp included medical check-ups, collection of consent forms from guardians, and measurements for uniforms and identity cards.

- Advertisement -

These tasks were carried out by NTPC officials and support staff.

Now in its fourth edition at NTPC Bongaigaon, the GEM programme is designed to provide educational enrichment, personal hygiene awareness, self-defense training, and confidence-building.

The curriculum also includes sessions on communication in Hindi and English, basic mathematics, yoga, nutrition, and sports.

Additional modules on gender sensitivity, cyber safety, team-building, and cultural activities such as music, dance, and theatre are incorporated to ensure comprehensive personality development.

A baseline survey was conducted on May 3 to assess the existing knowledge levels of the participants and tailor the modules accordingly.

Launched in 2018 with 392 participants across three locations, the GEM initiative has since expanded into a national programme, reaching 17 states and impacting over 12,700 girls.

It aims to challenge societal norms, including the stigma around female foeticide, while empowering young girls with knowledge, skills, and self-confidence.

Through GEM and various other social initiatives, NTPC continues to reinforce its position not only as the country’s leading power producer but also as a responsible corporate entity committed to inclusive and sustainable development.