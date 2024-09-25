26 C
NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati shines in Samadhan Lean Quality Circle

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 24: NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati continues to shine on the national stage as the Samadhan Lean Quality Circle, a cross-functional team from the station, secured the prestigious Gold Award at the 39th Chapter Convention on Quality Circle and its Allied Concepts held in Pune. The event, organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), took place on September 20 & 21, 2024 and brought together over 350 teams from diverse sectors across India to promote and implement quality concepts in industries, the service sector, education, health, and even rural areas.

The Samadhan Lean Quality Circle is a cross-disciplinary group consisting of members from various departments within NTPC Bongaigaon. The team was led by Ashish Daniel and included Bharti Daniel from the Medical department, Sumanta Kumar Sahu, junior engineer from IT, and Puran Pandit, junior engineer from C&M. Their participation highlighted the commitment of NTPC Bongaigaon to fostering a culture of quality improvement and innovation across all functional areas.

At the heart of their success was the presentation of their project titled ‘Difficulty in Managing Medical Oxygen Cylinders at the Oxygen Plant During Cylinder Refilling’. This project addressed a critical issue in the safe handling and storage of medical oxygen cylinders during the refilling process, offering a practical and innovative solution that was not only effective but also replicable across other industries and sectors.

The problem-solving approach adopted by the team revolved around streamlining operations in NTPC Bongaigaon’s oxygen plant, focusing on safety, efficiency, and process improvement. Their approach not only minimised operational difficulties but also ensured compliance with safety standards, making their project an exemplar of quality management practices in the energy sector.

The Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) is known for spearheading the education, training, and propagation of quality concepts across industries and service sectors throughout India. The event in Pune provided a platform for teams to showcase their innovative approaches to problem-solving, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

NTPC Bongaigaon has long been an advocate for quality improvement and the implementation of the Quality Circle approach across its departments. This win not only depicts the station’s commitment to achieving operational excellence but also positions NTPC as a leader in quality management within the power generation sector. This achievement by the Samadhan Lean Quality Circle adds another feather to the station’s cap, further solidifying its reputation for promoting innovative practices that lead to efficiency and sustainability.

