Orunodoi and Pension Payments to Be Credited on August 12 Due to Weekend

Due to the weekend, Orunodoi and pension payments will be credited on August 12. Beneficiaries, including mothers, sisters, and senior citizens, are assured of timely disbursement.

HT Digital

August 9, Friday:Beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme and pension recipients in Assam are informed that due to the second Saturday on August 10 and Sunday on August 11, payments for this month will be credited to their accounts on August 12, Monday.

Authorities have assured that there is no need for concern among mothers, sisters, and senior citizens who rely on these funds, as the disbursement will be promptly processed at the start of the following week. This adjustment ensures that all beneficiaries receive their entitlements without any unnecessary delays due to the weekend.

The state government has taken this step to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted disbursement process, understanding the critical importance of these funds for many households. The Orunodoi scheme, which provides financial assistance to women as the primary caretakers, along with the pension program for senior citizens, plays a vital role in supporting vulnerable sections of society. Beneficiaries are advised to check their accounts on August 12 to confirm the receipt of their payments, and any discrepancies can be reported to the respective authorities for swift resolution.

