Over 10 Kg opium seized in major drug trafficking bust, 2 arrested

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, July 12: In a decisive move against inter-state narcotics smuggling, Khatkhati Police on Saturday seized 10.937 kilograms of opium and ₹1,10,000 in cash from a white Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number CH 04 L 0888 during a routine naka checking operation.

The action marks a major success in the ongoing crackdown on illegal drug trafficking across Assam.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals—Daljit Singh and Harjit Singh—both residents of Punjab.

The duo was allegedly attempting to transport the contraband through the inter-state border, pointing to the involvement of a wider and well-organised drug trafficking network with operations extending beyond regional limits.

Police officials stated that the narcotics were meticulously packed and concealed within the vehicle in an attempt to evade detection.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the opium was sourced from a northeastern state and was being trafficked to Punjab for further distribution.

The successful interception is part of a broader and sustained effort by Assam Police to combat the rise in drug smuggling activities.

Surveillance and checking mechanisms have been significantly enhanced, particularly along vulnerable border areas, as part of this anti-narcotics drive.

The two accused are currently in custody and are being interrogated.

Investigating officers are working to trace the full extent of the trafficking network and identify additional links and operatives involved in the illicit trade.

Authorities have reiterated their firm commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and have urged the public to cooperate by reporting suspicious activities.

Further developments in the investigation are awaited.