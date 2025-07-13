28.6 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 13, 2025
type here...

Over 10 Kg opium seized in major drug trafficking bust, 2 arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, July 12: In a decisive move against inter-state narcotics smuggling, Khatkhati Police on Saturday seized 10.937 kilograms of opium and ₹1,10,000 in cash from a white Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number CH 04 L 0888 during a routine naka checking operation.

- Advertisement -

The action marks a major success in the ongoing crackdown on illegal drug trafficking across Assam.

Related Posts:

The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals—Daljit Singh and Harjit Singh—both residents of Punjab.

The duo was allegedly attempting to transport the contraband through the inter-state border, pointing to the involvement of a wider and well-organised drug trafficking network with operations extending beyond regional limits.

Police officials stated that the narcotics were meticulously packed and concealed within the vehicle in an attempt to evade detection.

- Advertisement -

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the opium was sourced from a northeastern state and was being trafficked to Punjab for further distribution.

The successful interception is part of a broader and sustained effort by Assam Police to combat the rise in drug smuggling activities.

Surveillance and checking mechanisms have been significantly enhanced, particularly along vulnerable border areas, as part of this anti-narcotics drive.

The two accused are currently in custody and are being interrogated.

- Advertisement -

Investigating officers are working to trace the full extent of the trafficking network and identify additional links and operatives involved in the illicit trade.

Authorities have reiterated their firm commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and have urged the public to cooperate by reporting suspicious activities.

Further developments in the investigation are awaited.

Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Milestone for Atmanirbhar Assam

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season