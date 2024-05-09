24 C
Public Representatives Must Protect Khilonjiya People: Samujjal Bhattacharya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 8:  The chief advisor of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Samujjal Bhattacharya, has said that public representatives have an obligation to protect the interests of the state’s Khilonjiya people (original inhabitants).

Bhattacharya voted in Guwahati on Tuesday and told reporters, “It is encouraging to see that people have come out to vote despite the bad weather in the city on this festival of democracy.”

The senior leader of the student’s body also asserted that in a democracy, the general people are the king.

“Voters should make full use of their right to vote because they are important players in the elections,” he stated.

The boundaries of the state’s assembly and parliamentary constituencies were redrawn following the delimitation process.

Bhattacharya said, “The assembly constituency has changed, but my polling place has stayed the same. I am now a voter of New Guwahati assembly seat.”

The number of assembly seats was increased in the Guwahati city as part of the delimitation exercise.

