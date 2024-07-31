Railway Police arrests man with weapons and ammunition at Rangia Station

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 31: The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a person found with weapons and bullets at Rangia railway station, Assam Police informed on Tuesday.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, the police personnel arrested the suspect while he was trying to get on a train.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Assam Police stated, “Arms smuggler de-railed While conducting a routine check at RNY Rly station, Rangia GRPS put the brakes on one arms smuggler.”

The arrested person has been identified as Noor Ali, hailing from Bihar.

Throughout the search, police authorities found a .3 caliber handgun with two magazines, 13 unsecured bullets, and a homemade pistol inside a bag that Ali was carrying.

Additionally, other times comprised of a cellphone, a substantial sum of unrecorded money, a blade, and a brass knuckles were seized.

“Items recovered: One 7.65 pistol, 2 magazines & 11 rounds; 1 handmade revolver with 2 rounds & mobile phone/chargers”, Assam Police added.