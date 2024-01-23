Ram temple consecration ceremony reawakening of national consciousness: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hailed the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a pivotal “turning point” and a “reawakening of national consciousness.”

Across the state, numerous programs unfolded in celebration of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of Ram Lalla — the childhood manifestation of Lord Ram — at the Ayodhya temple.

Sarma observed the consecration ceremony at the Harijan Colony in the city, and simultaneous special prayers and lively festivities, including fireworks, resonated in various locations as the event was streamed live across multiple platforms.

“The return of Dashrathnandan Ram to His Bhavya Mandir marks a turning point in our civilisation and a reawakening of national consciousness,” Sarma wrote on X.

He said the events being organised during the day will inspire “more than a thousand future generations to uphold Sanatan Dharma to its fullest glory”.

As Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji leads the nation to restore a vital dharmic and sanskritik link, I am eternally grateful to Prabhu Shri Ram for allowing me to exist in this particular time of history, a Swarnim Yug,” he added.

The state government had earlier declared a half-day holiday in the state, with government offices and institutions to open from 2 pm on Monday.

Government schools, colleges and universities remained closed for the day, while private educational institutions had also been urged to declare a holiday.

At a press conference on Sunday, Sarma had urged people of all faiths to hold special prayers on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration to promote harmony.

A ‘dry day’ has also been declared on Monday, and shops selling non-vegetarian food items will remain closed till 4 pm, he said.

He also appealed to people across the state to light lamps outside their homes, shops and business establishments as well as visit ‘namghars’ (community prayer halls) on Monday evening.