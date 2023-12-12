Rampant Robberies Plague Nagaon Town; Police Face Criticism

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 11: Nagaon town in Assam finds itself in the grip of a crime spree as a gang of audacious robbers continues to strike fear into the community. The latest incident occurred at the residence of a local businessman near Renaissance Senior Secondary School in the Amulapatty area. The daring gang reportedly made off with a substantial amount of cash and gold ornaments, adding to the town’s growing list of victims.

This marks the latest in a series of brazen robberies that have shaken the residents of Nagaon. The criminals seem to operate with impunity, choosing different targets across the town. The latest victim, Anil Mour, had his house invaded, and valuable items were looted, leaving the community on edge.

The apparent helplessness of the police to curb these crimes has drawn widespread criticism from residents. The gang’s ability to repeatedly strike different households has fuelled concerns about the overall security situation in the town. The district police administration has yet to make any arrests in connection with these robbery cases, leaving the community frustrated and anxious about their safety.

This unsettling pattern of robberies has also caught the attention of local authorities, with Anup Poddar, the son of one of the victims, seeking urgent intervention from MLA Rupak Sarma and DGP GP Singh. The residents are urging swift and decisive action to apprehend the culprits and restore a sense of security in Nagaon town.