Residents protest relocation of Revenue office

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 4: Residents of over 109 villages in Amguri and Janjhi in Sivasagar district are strongly opposing the relocation of the Amguri Revenue Circle Office, organising widespread protests against the government’s decision at various locations.

The Janjhi unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) recently submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the circle officer, requesting that the Revenue Circle Office not be moved to Nazira. Raijor Dal, Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti, the Congress, and other organisations have also demanded the immediate rescission of the order over the past several days.

Activists have burned effigies of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Amguri MLA Pradip Hazarika, accusing them of leading efforts that undermine the political significance of the Amguri constituency.

