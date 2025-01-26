13 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 26, 2025
RTU convocation on January 28

Assam
HT Correspondent

HOJAI, January 25: The second convocation of Rabindranath Tagore University in Hojai will be held on January 28 at the Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev Campus at RTU.
The convocation will be held under the chairmanship of the
Laksman Prasad Acharya, Chancellor, Rabindranath Tagore University and Governor.
As special guests, Nanigopal Mahanta, vice chancellor, Gauhati University will deliver the convocation address and guide the students in the presence of Manvendra Dutt Choudhary, vice chancellor, Rabindranath Tagore University.

During the programme, professor Upen Rabha Hakacham, professor, Assamese department, Gauhati University, a distinguished literary and noted scholar will be honored with the ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ for his valuable contribution to Assamese language and culture. It is worth mentioning that in this year’s convocation, degrees will be awarded to 81 postgraduate and 459 graduate students along with three gold medals.  Professor Arup Barman, Registrar,RTU has requested everyone to co-operate in making the second convocation a grand success.

