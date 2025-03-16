20 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Sabha mourns the death of Padma Shri Lil Bahadur Chhetri

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 15: Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) mourns the death of Padma Shri, Sahitya Akademi award winning eminent litterateur Lil Bahadur Chhetri in a press release issued by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, president and Tilak Sarma, secretary who breathed his last around 10 pm on March 13 at his Ulubari, Guwahati residence due to brief illness.

He was 93, a retired professor of Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati was born on March 1, 1933 at Guwahati.

An eminent litterateur, Chhetri was well versed in different genres of literature such as novel, short story, drama etc.

His globally acclaimed novels in Nepali language are ‘Basein’ (1953), ‘Atripta’ (1967), ‘Brahmaputra Ko Chew Chaw’ and ‘Pratibimbaharu Bismrito Ka’ (2004).

He was awarded the Sahitya Akademy award for his novel ‘Brahmaputra Ko Chew Chaw’.

His short story collections include ‘Tin Dask Bish Abhivyakti’ (1993), ‘Lil Bahadur Ka Kathaharu’ (1993) and ‘Chariyeka Biskun’ (2013) etc.

His collection of essays include ‘Assamma Nepali Bhasako Saro Garo’ (1961), ‘Purvanchal Bharatiya Nepali Katha-Sahitya Ra Patrikako Itibritta’ (1997), ‘Jhyaure Patry Ma Lagda’ (1999), ‘Purvottar Bharatiya Nepali Sahitya Ra Samaj Ko Eitihasik Digdarshan’ (2000), ‘Simal Ko Vuwa’ (2011) etc.

His published dramas are ‘Dobato’ (1967), ‘Maag’ (1979), ‘Shuru Ko Shuru’ (1987).

He was awarded with Padma Shri title in 2021 for his outstanding contributions in the field of literature and education.

His demise has cast a pall of gloom not only in Assam but also in the world of Nepali literature.

Organisations and individuals from different corners of the country and the world mourned the death of Padma Shri Lil Bahadur Chhetri.

