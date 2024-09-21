Sarba accelerates BJP’s membership drive in Lakhimpur & Dhemaji

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal addressed multiple meetings in the districts of Dhemaji and Lakhimpur as BJP’s Membership Drive peaks in the North bank region here on Friday.

- Advertisement -

People here responded positively as hundreds of people joined the party during the day-long campaign spearheaded by the senior BJP leader.

Sonowal called upon the people to follow the path to ‘Sewa’ of the society and the country – a roadmap espoused by PM Modi when he was identified as the Pradhan Sewak of India in 2014.

Speaking at a membership campaign, the Sonowal said, “The membership drive of our party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is a moment of celebration for all of us. We have become members of the party to serve our motherland. We must strive forward and strengthen our society. A strong society will lead us to a strong country.

As able sons and daughters of Asomi Aai, we must perform our duties with utmost commitment.”

“All the sections of the society have benefitted from the schemes rolled by the Modi Government.

Together with the state and central government, the BJP led NDA government shall continue on this path for all round development of the society and to work towards realising the vision of Modiji’s Viksit Bharat. One decade of development under the Modi government has proven how the BJP remains committed on delivering their promises,” he further added.

- Advertisement -

The senior BJP leader started off a series of membership drive meetings starting from Tokobari, Sisiborgaon under Dhemaji district.

The Union minister then proceeded for multiple meeting to drum up support for BJP’s Membership Drive as he addressed at Thekeraguri, Chauldhowa, Nakadam, Khelmati Naamghar in North Lakhimpur before culminating at Ranganadi LAC under Naoboicha GP in Lakhimpur district.

Speaking further, Sarba said, “The people of Assam and the Northeast were always left unattended by previous regimes. Such apathy and years of neglect have become a thing of past under Modiji.

This changed completely when the BJP led government won the popular mandate to work for the benefit of the people and to build a strong, developed country.

- Advertisement -

This part of Assam, the northern bank of Brahmaputra, remained eluded the previous governments from doing anything constructive or productive for the benefit of the people. However, all these changed when the BJP led government worked to improve the quality of lives of the people.

Today, we have well developed roads, people are part of the country’s financial system ensuring inclusive financial development, the newer and better roads, bridges and better means of communication as well as enabling the youth and Nari Shakti to realise their true potential by becoming entrepreneurs. We have more to do to make our country the best country in this world. We have a wonderful vision to work towards.”

Sonowal was accompanied by Pradan Baruah, MP, Lakhimpur LSC; Naba Kumar Doley, MLA, Dhakuwakhana LAC; Bhuban Gam; MLA, Majuli LAC; Manab Deka, MLA, Lakhimpur LAC, senior party officials from both the districts among others.