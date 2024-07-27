Severe Heat Wave Grips Assam: Guwahati Records Scorching 39°C

HT Digital

July 27, Saturday: A severe heat wave has struck Assam, with the mercury level in Guwahati reaching a scorching 37.8°C. This alarming rise in temperature has prompted authorities to issue warnings, urging residents to take necessary precautions to combat the extreme heat.

The heat wave conditions are expected to persist, and health experts are advising people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, and limit outdoor activities during peak hours. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has also been on high alert, monitoring the situation and providing updates to the public.

Citizens are encouraged to wear light, breathable clothing and use protective gear such as hats and sunglasses when stepping out. The authorities are also advising people to check on vulnerable groups, including the elderly and young children, who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

As the heat wave continues to grip the region, the ASDMA has assured that measures are in place to address any emergencies that may arise due to the extreme weather conditions. Residents are urged to stay informed through official channels and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being.