26.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
type here...

Six active COVID-19 cases in Assam, two recoveries in last 24 hours

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 9: Assam’s active Covid case count declined to six in the current wave as two more persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Monday.

According to the data, there are six active cases in Assam, while two have recovered since Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Since January this year, Assam has seen seven people recovering from the COVID-19 virus, it added.

Related Posts:

There are 6,133 active COVID-19 cases in India, and six more deaths have been reported, the ministry said.

Official sources have maintained that most cases are mild and managed under home care. (PTI)

10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025 Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India 10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India