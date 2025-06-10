Six active COVID-19 cases in Assam, two recoveries in last 24 hours

GUWAHATI, June 9: Assam’s active Covid case count declined to six in the current wave as two more persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Monday.

According to the data, there are six active cases in Assam, while two have recovered since Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Since January this year, Assam has seen seven people recovering from the COVID-19 virus, it added.

There are 6,133 active COVID-19 cases in India, and six more deaths have been reported, the ministry said.

Official sources have maintained that most cases are mild and managed under home care. (PTI)