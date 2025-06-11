28.7 C
Skill awareness programme held in Baksa

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 10: As part of the flagship Skill Yatra campaign under the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM), a Skill Awareness Programme was conducted on Tuesday at Mushalpur Higher Secondary School in Baksa district.

The initiative aimed to sensitize students and local youth on the growing importance of skill-based education and vocational training in shaping sustainable and future-ready careers.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Baksa Deputy Commissioner Gautam Das, who also flagged off a Skill Awareness Mobile Van to boost outreach across remote areas of the district.

In his keynote address, DC Das emphasized the increasing demand for skilled manpower in the modern job market. He urged young people to take full advantage of the training opportunities provided by ASDM and to align their skills with industry requirements.

Describing the Skill Yatra as a visionary effort by the Government of Assam, the DC said the campaign aims to empower youth, promote self-reliance, and reduce unemployment by equipping individuals with practical and employable skills.

People from various communities expressed their appreciation to the district administration and government for launching this initiative, calling it a significant step towards youth empowerment and inclusive development.

