Small businesses empowered, SC/ST jobs created under PMEGP: Assam CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state’s strides in empowering small businesses, particularly through the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), a press release said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also informed that the initiative has significantly boosted the Khadi industry and small-scale enterprises, creating employment opportunities and fostering entrepreneurial growth among SC/ST communities.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “In Assam, we’re empowering our small businesses in scripting a growth story.”

The key achievements include the creation of over 5,000 jobs in the Khadi sector, with total sales amounting to Rs 18.92 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Additionally, the state has witnessed a production value of Rs 16.27 crore in the same period.

Meanwhile, from FY 2018-19 to FY 2023-24, a total of 2,417 micro-enterprises were supported under the PMEGP, receiving financial backing of Rs 111.16 crore through Margin Money Allocation.

Rs 64.06 crore has also been utilized, creating an estimated 19,336 new employment opportunities.

These initiatives have further extended support to over 7,216 small SC/ST entrepreneurs, benefiting from various schemes aimed at promoting small industries.