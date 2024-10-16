Mid-Day Meal Crisis Looms in Mizoram as Funds Run Dry

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 16: The mid-day meal scheme in Mizoram, which has long been a critical lifeline for students, is facing a severe disruption due to a shortage of funds. School teachers across the state have voiced concerns about their inability to continue providing these meals to students, sparking worry over the welfare of many children who depend on this initiative for their daily nutrition.

At the heart of the issue lies the government’s failure to release sufficient funds to sustain the program. In a joint letter addressed to the state’s school education department, both the Mizoram Primary School Teachers’ Association (MPSTA) and the Mizoram Middle School Teachers’ Association (MMSTA) highlighted their inability to provide mid-day meals to students from October 18 onward. The teachers cited the inability to cover the costs associated with paying cooks and purchasing food for meal preparation. Their concern is compounded by the fact that the cooks have not received payment for the past four months.

The mid-day meal scheme, implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) programme, is a vital initiative designed to improve the nutritional status of school-age children nationwide. For many students in Mizoram, the meals provided under this scheme are essential, as they not only support better attendance in schools but also help in addressing malnutrition among young children.

The associations’ letter marks a significant cry for help, as the funds allocated to cover the program’s expenses have yet to be disbursed. Teachers expressed frustration over the delay, emphasizing that without these crucial funds, the program cannot operate, leaving the state’s students without access to the meals they need. Teachers from across the region are particularly concerned about the impact this will have on the most vulnerable children in the state.

In response to the teachers’ appeal, School Education Department Director Lalsangliana acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that discussions are ongoing to resolve the matter. He also pointed out that the main reason behind the disruption is the failure of the central government to release the first installment of funds under the PM POSHAN programme for the current academic session. This delay has left the state government unable to disburse funds for the program.

The director’s office is currently engaging with teacher associations in an attempt to work out a solution that will allow the mid-day meal scheme to continue. However, as of now, the funds have not been released, and the future of the program remains uncertain.

The mid-day meal program, which has been a cornerstone of India’s educational policy, serves as both a nutrition safety net and a measure to ensure that children stay in school. The disruption of this initiative could have widespread implications, especially in rural areas where access to nutritious food is limited. Teachers and administrators are concerned that without the meals, student attendance could drop, and the overall well-being of students could suffer.

The delay in the release of funds raises broader concerns about the functioning of welfare schemes in the state. Many are questioning why such an important program is being held up, especially when the lives and health of schoolchildren are at stake. Teachers have urged the state and central governments to expedite the release of funds so that the program can continue without further interruption.

The state government has been quick to reassure the public that steps are being taken to address the issue, but without concrete action, the situation remains dire. If the problem is not resolved soon, Mizoram’s schoolchildren may face longer-term consequences, and the state’s education system could experience setbacks.

The mid-day meal scheme has been instrumental in providing students with a reason to attend school, as well as a much-needed source of nutrition for many families. The current disruption could have far-reaching effects, not only in terms of children’s health but also in their educational outcomes. Both the teachers and the public are now looking to the central government for swift action to release the funds necessary to keep the program alive and functional.