Sonitpur Police seizes arms and ammunition, four arrested

GUWAHATI, July 8: The Assam Police on Sunday arrested four individuals and confiscated illicit weapons from them during a search operation carried out in the Sonitpur district.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Sonitpur Police stated, “Based on a reliable input, a joint search operation by Sonitpur Police along with CRPF personnel was conducted at Kuttamari Char, under Singri OP, on the southernbanks of the Brahmaputra.”

As per reports, the police officials found 01 Auto Pistol, 01 Magazine, and 05 .22 live ammunitions in the residence of an individual identified as Mokshidul Hoque.

Additionally, the apprehended individuals have been recignized as Azizul Hoque, Abadul Hoque, Ashikur Hoque, and Mokshidul Hoque.

According to the police, based on reliable information, the police personnel conducted a search at Kuttamari Char on the southern banks of the Brahmaputra early this morning, led by Mrs. Mousumi Kalita, ASP (Crime), and Shri Asutosh, Asstt. Commandant of CRPF G 30 Coy.

The incident is currently under further investigation.

“The search was led by Mrs. Mousumi Kalita, ASP(Crime) and Shri Asutosh, Asstt. Commandant of CRPF G 30 Coy.

During search, 01 Auto Pistol, 01 Magazine and 05 .22 live ammunitions from the house(kitchen) of Mokshidul Hoque were recovered”, Sonitpur Police added.