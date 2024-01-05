Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalay organises foundation day

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Jan 4: The foundation day of Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalay in Nitaipukhuri near Demow was joyously celebrated on Tuesday, bringing together members of the educational community and local dignitaries.

The celebratory event commenced with the hoisting of the flag by Manuranjan Gogoi, president of Nitaipukhuri Branch Sahitya Sabha. Adding to the festive spirit, Pranab Sarma, retired headmaster of Nitaipukhuri Girls High School, inaugurated the cultural procession, which showcased the cultural richness of the region.

A significant moment of the celebration was the inauguration of the wall magazine. Bonshibadan Rajkhanikar, president of the Managing Committee of the school, presided over the meeting, steering it with enthusiasm. Bipin Dutta, headmaster of Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalay, eloquently presented the aims of the gathering, emphasising the commitment to educational excellence.

The event was graced by the presence of Rajani Kanta Dutta, former padadhikari of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, who served as the chief guest.