HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Feb 25: Tragedy struck in Ghuncha village under the jurisdiction of Jagiroad Police Station on Sunday morning as a student lost his life after being struck by a train. The victim, identified as Rabindra Devnath, 18 years old, was a student at Vinayak Academy in Jagiroad.

The incident resulted in the unfortunate demise of the young student, whose body was subsequently transported to Morigaon Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.