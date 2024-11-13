Students’ union protests against soaring prices

HT Correspondent
MARGHERITA, Nov 12: Under the directive of the All Assam Students’ Union central executive committee, members of the Margherita Regional Students’ Union staged a protest on NH 315 at Block Tiniali, Margherita, on Monday and burnt an effigy of Ranjeet Kumar Dass, minister for P&RD, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, in response to rising inflation of essential commodities in the state.
More than 100 members of the Margherita Regional Students’ Union gathered at the protest site, raising slogans against the state chief minister and the BJP-led state government.
The protesters voiced frustration over the government’s failure to control escalating prices, which they claim are placing a heavy burden on the common people.