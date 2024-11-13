Students’ union protests against soaring prices

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 12: Under the directive of the All Assam Students’ Union central executive committee, members of the Margherita Regional Students’ Union staged a protest on NH 315 at Block Tiniali, Margherita, on Monday and burnt an effigy of Ranjeet Kumar Dass, minister for P&RD, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, in response to rising inflation of essential commodities in the state.

- Advertisement -

More than 100 members of the Margherita Regional Students’ Union gathered at the protest site, raising slogans against the state chief minister and the BJP-led state government.

The protesters voiced frustration over the government’s failure to control escalating prices, which they claim are placing a heavy burden on the common people.