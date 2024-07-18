32 C
Sub-Adult Sambar Rescued and Released Near Difloo Tea Estate

HT Digital

July 18, Thursday: In a heartening wildlife conservation effort, a male sub-adult Sambar was successfully rescued from a drain near Difloo Tea Estate. The rescue operation, carried out with precision and care, ensured the young deer received the necessary basic treatment before being released back into the wild.

This successful rescue operation highlights the ongoing commitment to active wildlife management in the region. The prompt response and effective treatment provided to the Sambar exemplify the dedication to preserving and protecting the wildlife that inhabits areas such as Kaziranga National Park.

The rescue and release of the Sambar not only underscores the importance of wildlife conservation but also demonstrates the positive impact of collaborative efforts between local communities and conservation authorities. This achievement marks another victory in the ongoing mission to safeguard the rich biodiversity of the region.

