Swasthya Sewa Utsav Gets Underway In Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 7: The Swasthya Sewa Utsav was launched in Demow Model Hospital cum CHC and Demow Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) on Thursday in Demow Konwar Dehingia Gaon, Tanmoi Chetia, ACS, block development officer and Dr Tanzil Sahid Ahmed, PGT community medicine were present as external assessors on Thursday.

The external assessors inspected the department which included Labour Room, Emergency Ward, OPD, IPD, Laboratory, X-Ray, OT, ITCT etc. The external assessor team talked with staffs of Demow Model Hospital and patients on Thursday. The Swasthya Sewa Utsav was held on Thursday at eight different hospitals under Demow BPHC.

Dipawoli Kurmi, ACS, assistant commissioner Sivasagar and Dr Vivek Nimje came to Demow Block Primary Health Centre as external assessors on Thursday. They observed each and every aspect of health infrastructure, manpower, logistics, management constraints etc. All the staff and officials of health department were present at their respective hospitals on Thursday.