Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain Visits Demow Model Hospital

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 8: The Swasthya Sewa Utsav started from April 6 at Demow Model Hospital cum CHC and Demow Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC).

On April 6, the external assessors inspected Demow Model Hospital cum CHC situated in Demow Konwar Gaon on Thursday. Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain visited Demow Model Hospital cum CHC on the occasion of Swasthya Sewa Utsav (SSU) programme on Saturday and discussed various problems related to health staffs of Demow Model Hospital cum CHC which include- generator problem, infrastructure development.

Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain has agreed donate one generator from the MLA fund informed Dr Rupam Borkotoky, deputy superintendent of Demow Model Hospital on Saturday. In the programme all the health staffs of Demow Model cum CHC were present. The Swasthya Sewa Utsav concluded on Saturday.