Territorial Army Recruitment Rallies begin in BTR with youth turnout

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: The inaugural ceremony of the Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment Rallies in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) witnessed an overwhelming response from enthusiastic youth, signaling a strong willingness to serve the nation, CEM Promod Boro announced on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Boro stated, “I was immensely happy to have been present at the inaugural ceremony of the Territorial Army Recruitment Rallies in BTR this morning. Delighted to see such a huge turnout of young boys raring to join the TA and serve the nation.”

https://twitter.com/PramodBoroBTR/status/1859836663868031479

The event, held in Kokrajhar, marked the beginning of a series of rallies across all five districts of the BTR.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, the government of BTR has launched pre-recruitment training programs for aspirants.

Additionally, these programs aim to prepare the candidates for the physical, medical, and written examination stages, ensuring a fair opportunity for all to excel.

The initiative is expected to pave the way for greater representation of BTR in the Indian Armed Forces, strengthening both personal and community development.