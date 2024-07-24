28 C
Tezpur University to launch Centre for Hindu Studies

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 23: Tezpur University is starting a Centre for Hindu Studies, an initiative aimed at promoting the comprehensive understanding and appreciation of Hindu philosophy, culture, and heritage. The proposal has already been cleared by the Academic Council and Board of Management (highest executive body) of the university. Once established, the centre will offer interdisciplinary research and scholarly exploration of Hinduism and its diverse traditions.

“Many Indian Higher Educational Institutions are already offering programs on Islamic Studies, Buddhist Studies, etc. Hindu Studies will provide advanced knowledge of Hinduism, traditions, history, contemporary affairs, and spirituality,” Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of the university, informed.

The university has already written to the University Grants Commission to provide necessary resources and support to ensure the success of the centre. Tezpur University will be the first higher educational institution in north-east India to offer programs on Hindu Studies.

The university has also constituted a committee to prepare a detailed outline, including curriculum design, etc., for starting the centre.

Besides the Centre for Hindu Studies, the university is also starting a Centre for Indian Knowledge System to encourage multidisciplinary research in rich Indian traditions.

