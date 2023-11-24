19 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 24, 2023
Tragic Electrocution: Dumper Driver Dies In Dibrugarh Incident

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

DIBRUGARH, Nov 23: In a tragic incident, a dumper driver lost his life due to electrocution after the vehicle came in contact with high-tension live wires in the Bongal area of Dibrugarh on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Atikur Rahman (32) from Bamunbari village in the Thowra area of Sivasagar district.

According to the police, the dumper was unloading rock chips at a residence when the unfortunate mishap occurred. As the container was being lifted, it unexpectedly came into contact with an 11kv live electric wire passing above.

 

The incident resulted in a loud explosion and caused a fire in the front part of the truck, including the driver’s cabin. The high-voltage electricity led to the electrocution of the driver, resulting in his immediate death.

 

The police subsequently sent the body to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for postmortem.

 

“The body will be handed over to his family members after the post-mortem. His family members have arrived from Sivasagar to claim the body,” stated a police official. The incident is a tragic reminder of the hazards associated with electrical safety, and authorities are likely to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

