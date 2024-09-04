TU faculty Dr Pankaj Barah honoured with Dr JN Baruah Science Award

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 3: Dr Pankaj Barah, an assistant professor in the department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at Tezpur University (TU), has been honoured with the prestigious Dr JN Baruah Science Award in Biological Sciences for 2024.

The accolade, presented by the Dr JN Baruah Trust in collaboration with the Assam Science Society’s Jorhat Branch and the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-Northeast Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat, recognises outstanding contributions to the field of biological sciences.

Dr JN Baruah was a prominent advocate for the advancement of science and technology in the north-eastern region. He served as the director of the Regional Research Laboratory (RRL) in Jorhat and held distinguished teaching and research positions at Texas A&M University, USA, and Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh.

The award was presented on Monday at CNB College, Bokahat, during the 30th Dr JN Baruah Memorial Lecture, delivered by noted scientist Professor Jogendra Nath Sharma. Dr Pankaj Barah’s research focuses on biomedical sciences, particularly in genomics and big data analysis. He has established a cutting-edge Big Data Laboratory dedicated to studying gallbladder cancer, a rare but common disease in North East India, and investigates the impact of climate change on rice crop diseases.

Congratulating Dr Barah, Professor Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of TU, noted that Dr Barah’s receipt of the Dr JN Baruah Science Award not only highlights his individual achievements but also underscores the vibrant scientific community at Tezpur University.