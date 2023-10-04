ULFA (I) Executes Two Cadres, Including Senior Leader For Spying

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-Independent) has executed two of its cadres for allegedly spying and blackmailing male cadres forcing them to surrender with weapons before security forces, a statement from the outfit stated.

Senior leader former vice-president of the lower council of ULFA(I) Lachit Hazarika and Barnali Assam alias Nayanmani Chetia have been executed for violating the outfit’s constitution on September 20. The duo used female cadres to blackmail and spy on male cadres of the outfit, the statement said.

The ULFA(I) in its statement further stated that instead of explaining the arrest of the members who fled the camp, the duo indulged in conspiracy of killing them without permission at the place of arrest without trial and without appearing in court and misleading the organization by giving false information to the higher authorities.

The outfit stated that the duo were allegedly influenced by top Assam superintendent of police level officers and Indian Army officers, and deliberately conspired to disable and destroy the weapons and radios of the organization.

The ULFA (I) leveled serious charges against the defaulting cadres like allegedly blackmailing soldier members to achieve their own interests. The outfit stated that both Hazarika and Chetia allegedly created differences and divisions in the camp and conspired to subdue the rest of the members/officers. Further the outfit also claimed that they provided the Indian security forces with secret route information used by the organization and leveled charges like encouraging new members to flee and providing secret routes and other facilities.

ULFA (I) added that the trial, led by upper council vice-president Lt J Michael Assam, lower council president Maj J Nayan Assam and lower council general secretary brigadier Arunoday Assam, began in which the accused confessed to all the crimes and admitted that Barnali Assam was a key partner in his plan.

“Barnali Assam was arrested and questioned on September 9. During the interrogation, Barnali Assam herself admitted to having close ties with the Assam Police and Army and proved the truth of the crime,” the statement read.

They were given several opportunities to repent of their past crimes but were sentenced to death by the General Bench of the ULFA (I) for repeatedly engaging in anti-organizational activities, the outfit added.

