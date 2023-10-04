27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
type here...

ULFA (I) Executes Two Cadres, Including Senior Leader For Spying

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-Independent) has executed two of its cadres for allegedly spying and blackmailing male cadres forcing them to surrender with weapons before security forces, a statement from the outfit stated.

- Advertisement -

Senior leader former vice-president of the lower council of ULFA(I) Lachit Hazarika and Barnali Assam alias Nayanmani Chetia have been executed for violating the outfit’s constitution on September 20. The duo used female cadres to blackmail and spy on male cadres of the outfit, the statement said.

The ULFA(I) in its statement further stated that instead of explaining the arrest of the members who fled the camp, the duo indulged in conspiracy of killing them without permission at the place of arrest without trial and without appearing in court and misleading the organization by giving false information to the higher authorities.

The outfit stated that the duo were allegedly influenced by top Assam superintendent of police level officers and Indian Army officers, and deliberately conspired to disable and destroy the weapons and radios of the organization.

The ULFA (I) leveled serious charges against the defaulting cadres like allegedly blackmailing soldier members to achieve their own interests. The outfit stated that both Hazarika and Chetia allegedly created differences and divisions in the camp and conspired to subdue the rest of the members/officers. Further the outfit also claimed that they provided the Indian security forces with secret route information used by the organization and leveled charges like encouraging new members to flee and providing secret routes and other facilities.

- Advertisement -

ULFA (I) added that the trial, led by upper council vice-president Lt J Michael Assam, lower council president Maj J Nayan Assam and lower council general secretary brigadier Arunoday Assam, began in which the accused confessed to all the crimes and admitted that Barnali Assam was a key partner in his plan.

“Barnali Assam was arrested and questioned on September 9. During the interrogation, Barnali Assam herself admitted to having close ties with the Assam Police and Army and proved the truth of the crime,” the statement read.

They were given several opportunities to repent of their past crimes but were sentenced to death by the General Bench of the ULFA (I) for repeatedly engaging in anti-organizational activities, the outfit added.

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Flowers That Change Colours
Flowers That Change Colours
7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit
7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Phd Orientation Programme Held At USTM

The Hills Times - 0
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets 10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily Flowers That Change Colours 7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit