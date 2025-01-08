Umrangso tradegy: body recovered from well in rescue operation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: In a tragic turn of events, rescue teams recovered the lifeless body of a man from the bottom of a well during an ongoing operation in Umrangso, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The deceased has been identified as Sri Ganga Bahadur Srestho, a resident of Udayapur district in Nepal.

Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India View all stories

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the grieving family, stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family.”

Meanwhile, the recovery was made by divers from the elite 21 Para Special Forces, who have been actively engaged in the complex rescue operation.

The mission, involving multiple agencies, is far from over, as teams continue to work tirelessly to address the situation.

- Advertisement -

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1876871251056001137?t=ViaDbnaakb2a8kZEAtVEEw&s=19

The rescue operation included the combined efforts of the Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Additionally, divers from the Army and NDRF have already entered the well, while Navy personnel are on-site, preparing to join the effort.

The operation is being conducted under challenging circumstances, with weather conditions posing additional hurdles.

Meanwhile, advanced de-watering equipment is being used to support the rescue efforts.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, SDRF de-watering pumps have been dispatched from Umrangshu, and an ONGC pump has been loaded onto an MI-17 helicopter at Kumbhigram, awaiting weather clearance for deployment.