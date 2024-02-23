26 C
Unidentified body found

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 22: An unidentified dead body of a man was recovered from the Old Dibrugarh Railway Station on Thursday.

His body was found on Platform no 1 of the railway station. The person was wearing a black-coloured pant and a maroon-coloured jacket. His age is estimated to be around 40 years.

Meanwhile, a postmortem was conducted at Assam Medical College and Hospital.

“We have not found anything in his possession that could help identify him. For the next 72 hours, his body will be kept at the AMCH morgue,” said a police official.

Due to the construction of the Dibrugarh Overbridge, the old Dibrugarh Railway Station has become non-functional. The railway station has now become a hub of anti-social activities.

If anyone has information about his family, please contact 9395546616.

