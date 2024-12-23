Union Minister Pabitra Margherita distributes new ration cards to beneficiaries

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: Union minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita distributed rations cards to beneficiaries, said an official statement on Sunday.

The distribution of ration cards was held during a ceremony in Katigorah.

The event marked an important milestone in the state’s efforts to ensure food security, aligning with the objectives of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Delivering an inspiring address, minister Margarita underscored the government’s commitment to eradicating hunger and uplifting vulnerable sections of society. He praised the Central Government’s initiative to extend the PMGKAY scheme until 2028, which ensures free rice distribution to over 80 crore citizens nationwide.

“Since January 2023, the government has been relentlessly working to eliminate malnutrition and hunger. The extension of PMGKAY reaffirms our pledge that no one in our country goes hungry,” he stated.

The minister commended Assam’s proactive measures under chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, including the distribution of 10, 73, 489 ration cards earlier this year and enrolling over 19 lakh beneficiaries under PMGKAY.

Margarita highlighted the chief minister’s focus on Barak Valley, he appreciated the establishment of the Barak Valley Development Council, which prioritises infrastructure and socio-economic development in the region.

During the ceremony, minister Margarita personally handed over ration cards to ten beneficiaries, while the remaining 2,985 cards were distributed among eligible residents of Katigorah.

In total, the second phase aims to benefit over 5 lakh people across 37 constituencies, with more than 11.5 lakh beneficiaries already covered under both phases statewide.

Meanwhile, similar distribution ceremonies were held in all seven Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Cachar district as directed by the government.

Many prominent figures were attended the event including Kaushik Rai (Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, Mines, and Barak Valley Development Department) and MLAs Mihir Kanti Shome (Udharbond), Dipayan Chakraborty (Silchar), and Nihar Ranjan Das (Dholai), graced the events.