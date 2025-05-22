UPPL confident of winning 30 seats in upcoming BTC Election: MP Ranagaura Narzary

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, May 21: Ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has expressed strong confidence in securing victory in 30 out of 40 constituencies and forming the government independently. This was stated by UPPL Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Ranagaura Narzary during a training and workshop session held in Gossaigaon on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Narzary highlighted the achievements of the UPPL government over the past five years, noting that the party has fostered peace, harmony, and development in the BTC region. He said these efforts have strengthened the party’s organizational base and public support.

Emphasizing the leadership of BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, Narzary said the government’s commitment to peace and development has earned the trust of the people. UPPL plans to contest all 40 constituencies on its own, with no intention of forming alliances this election cycle.

Responding to claims made by BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary about returning to power, Narzary criticized the BPF for their 15-year rule, which he described as a “politics of destruction.” He recalled how the BPF failed to form the government after the 2020 BTC elections despite earlier victory claims, dismissing Mohilary’s statements as baseless.

Narzary reiterated UPPL’s dedication to the welfare of all communities in the region and outlined the party’s detailed development plans. He said grassroots workers are being trained to effectively engage voters in the upcoming elections.

- Advertisement -

The workshop, organized by the Gossaigaon District Committee of UPPL and led by district president Anindya Basumatary, was attended by key party leaders including MLA Jiran Basumatary, EM Wilson Hasda, Ukil Musahary, MCLA Madhav Chetry, and Reo Reoa Narzary. Over a thousand primary committee workers from BTC constituencies under Gossaigaon and Parbatjhora subdivisions participated.

Narzary concluded by stating that the final decision rests with the people, who will choose the party best suited to bring peace, harmony, and progress to the BTC region.