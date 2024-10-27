Utsav Fuel centre cash robbed by dacoits

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Oct 26: A robbery incident has took place at NH-37 Road in broad daylight where Chandan Rajbharak, an employee of Utsav Fuel Centre situated in Kachumari near Demow was robbed by dacoits while he was going to deposit the Utsav Fuel Centre cash in the Bank.

The incident occurred on Friday where he was robbed in broad daylight. According to information he received, Rs 2 Lakhs 31 thousand cash of the Utsav Fuel Centre which was robbed by dacoits.

Chandan Rajbharak an employee of Utsav Fuel Centre said that when he was going from Fuel Centre to deposit the cash in the Bank then two boys came in a Pulsar Bike and stopped him showing pistol and snatched his bag and ask his mobile and also snatched his Bike key and mobile phone.

A team of Demow Police immediately reached the incident area and started investigating.