Villagers rescue elephant calf trapped in well in West Karbi Anglong

The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 1: An elephant calf fell into a kutcha well in the early hours in Hongkram, West Karbi Anglong, and was successfully rescued by villagers.

Due to continuous rain and difficulty in finding food, wild elephants are increasingly encroaching into human settlements. Around 3:00 am, a herd of approximately 10 wild elephants entered Mongal Rongphar village, Hongkram, intending to cross the Karbi Langpi River. During this movement, a calf from the herd fell into a kutcha well located in the backyard of a house. The well, dug by villagers for water consumption and washing purposes, became a trap for the young elephant.

Jirsong Timung, from Kangteng Teron village, Hongkram, who was present during the incident and involved in the rescue operation, explained that villagers heard the distress cries of the elephant calf. Upon investigation, they discovered the calf trapped inside the well.

Timung stated that the villagers promptly mobilised to rescue the calf. Using spades and hand hoes (kudal), they carefully excavated the earth around the well to create an exit path for the elephant calf. By gradually filling the well with earth, they facilitated the calf’s safe ascent. The rescue operation concluded successfully around 8:00 am, Timung recounted.

Another villager at the scene mentioned that although Forest staff arrived later, the entire rescue effort was spearheaded by local villagers, demonstrating their quick and effective response to the situation.

