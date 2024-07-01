Forest Dept rescued baby elephant from Aie River amidst flood in Assam’s Chirang

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 1: In a rescue effort in Assam’s Chirang district, a 40-45 days old elephant calf was saved from drowning in the Aie river this morning.

The situation transpired as the young elephant, believed to be separated from its herd, was seen having difficulty in the river, leading to quick response from those nearby.

As per reports, the calf seemed agitated as it battled the powerful currents of the flooded river, possibly worsened by the recent heavy rainfall in the region.

The forest officials were promptly alerted by the distressing sight of the struggling calf, leading to a swift rescue operation to save the young elephant.

Taking to official handle on micro-blogging site X, the Assam Forest Department stated, “DISTRESSED ELEPHANT CALF RESCUED! A 40-45 days old female calf, detached from its herd, swam across Aie river in Chirang district this morning. Forest personnel rescued the calf from under Aie Powali bridge and brought it to Ranikhata Range under Chirang Forest Division.”

The forest department quickly responded to the situation and took control of the operation. Skilled wildlife rescuers and veterinarians evaluated the calf’s condition, administering essential medical care and securing its safety.

“Forest staff made an attempt to reunite the calf with its mother but could not locate her. Currently under treatment by Forest Dept veterinarians, the calf will now be sent to Manas National Park for further rehabilitation before its release into the wild”, it added.