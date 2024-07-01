30 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 1, 2024
type here...

Forest Dept rescued baby elephant from Aie River amidst flood in Assam’s Chirang

The forest officials were promptly alerted by the distressing sight of the struggling calf, leading to a swift rescue operation to save the young elephant.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 1: In a rescue effort in Assam’s Chirang district, a 40-45 days old elephant calf was saved from drowning in the Aie river this morning.

The situation transpired as the young elephant, believed to be separated from its herd, was seen having difficulty in the river, leading to quick response from those nearby.

As per reports, the calf seemed agitated as it battled the powerful currents of the flooded river, possibly worsened by the recent heavy rainfall in the region.

The forest officials were promptly alerted by the distressing sight of the struggling calf, leading to a swift rescue operation to save the young elephant.

- Advertisement -

Taking to official handle on micro-blogging site X, the Assam Forest Department stated, “DISTRESSED ELEPHANT CALF RESCUED! A 40-45 days old female calf, detached from its herd, swam across Aie river in Chirang district this morning. Forest personnel rescued the calf from under Aie Powali bridge and brought it to Ranikhata Range under Chirang Forest Division.”

The forest department quickly responded to the situation and took control of the operation. Skilled wildlife rescuers and veterinarians evaluated the calf’s condition, administering essential medical care and securing its safety.

“Forest staff made an attempt to reunite the calf with its mother but could not locate her. Currently under treatment by Forest Dept veterinarians, the calf will now be sent to Manas National Park for further rehabilitation before its release into the wild”, it added.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Traffic advisory issued in view of rising water levels in Kaziranga

The Hills Times -