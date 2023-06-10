Amazon India celebrates its 10th anniversary

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jun 09: Amazon India commemorated its 10th anniversary on June 5, last. From its humble beginnings with just 100 sellers primarily offering books and limited deliveries in select cities, the platform has grown into the most trusted and visited online marketplace in India. With over 12 lakh sellers and millions of products available, Amazon has digitized more than 40 lakh small businesses, facilitated over $5 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, and generated over 11 lakh direct and indirect job opportunities in India. In a heartwarming film released to kickstart the anniversary festivities, Amazon expresses gratitude to all those who have contributed to making it the beloved ‘India Ki Apni Dukaan’ over the past decade.

Manish Tiwary, the country manager for Amazon India’s Consumer Business, expressed his gratitude to customers, sellers, employees, and partners for their support over the past decade. He emphasized that Amazon’s journey is only beginning, and the company remains committed to innovating for crores of customers and sellers in India. Tiwary highlighted their goals of digitizing 1 crore small and medium-sized businesses, enabling $20 billion in e-commerce exports, and creating 20 lakh jobs by 2025, aligning with India’s vision of becoming a $1 trillion digital economy.

Further, as part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations, Amazon also aims to provide customers with exciting offers, sellers with fee waivers, and premier entertainment through the new series ‘Badtameez Dil’ on Amazon mini tv.

