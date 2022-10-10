Amazon India announces ‘Prime Fridays’ throughout GIF 2022

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 9: Amazon India announced the launch of ‘Prime Fridays’ for Prime members throughout this Great Indian Festival (GIF). During the offer period, prime members can enjoy amazing offers, epic savings, shopping benefits across categories, entertainment on Prime Video and Prime Music, and much more throughout the month-long festive celebrations.

Prime Fridays will bring together the best of prime on a single day when the members can look forward to a host of exciting offers and savings across categories, including smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, amazon devices, fashion & beauty, home & kitchen, furniture, everyday essentials, and more, along with the added value in the form of the extended warranty, no cost EMI options, new releases and trailers on Prime Video, Diwali special playlists on Prime Music, Prime exclusive cash backs and free delivery from top restaurants on Amazon Food, etc.