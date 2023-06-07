30 C
Kia Seltos achieves milestone of 5 lakh units in India

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 6: Kia’s Seltos, hailed as India’s most beloved SUV and the first premium SUV to be launched by Kia in the country, has reached an impressive milestone of 500,000 units sold in just 46 months since its launch. The Seltos, known for its segment-first features, exceptional performance, advanced connectivity, and futuristic design, has not only become a source of pride for the Indian automotive industry but has also redefined the SUV segment.

Contributing significantly to Kia India’s success, the Seltos has accounted for 55% of the company’s net sales, including both domestic sales and exports. In addition to being the top-selling SUV in the domestic market, it has already exported 135,885 units of the Seltos, manufactured in India, to nearly 100 overseas markets across the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and the Asia Pacific region.

Tae-jin Park, MD & CEO of Kia India, expressed his delight at the success of the Seltos, describing it as a celebration of the extraordinary and an embodiment of the indomitable human spirit. He emphasized that the Seltos represents the fusion of passion and innovation, turning dreams into reality. Park praised the SUV as a revolutionary driving companion that has earned the trust and admiration of over 500,000 valued customers, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s journey from a daring newcomer to an iconic symbol of excellence.

Park further highlighted the Seltos’ continued sales success, with 27,159 units sold during the first quarter of 2023. Despite the emergence of multiple new innovations in the segment, the Seltos maintains an impressive monthly average of over 9,000 units sold. This achievement solidifies the Seltos’ position as the no. 2 mid-size SUV in India and demonstrates its unwavering appeal to the new generation of customers.

