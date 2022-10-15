KPIT Sparkle Unveils Pan-India Roadshows

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 14: KPIT Sparkle has unveiled its nationwide roadshows across 20 states to invite students to participate in a contest with innovative ideas in the areas of energy and next-gen mobility today. Launched in 2015, KPIT Sparkle is an innovative platform to inculcate innovative thinking to identify and solve a real-life use-case or problem by developing a solution. It aims to allow indigenous solutions to the problems faced in the areas of mobility and energy.

Vishal Pillai, program manager – Innovation at KPIT Technologies Ltd., said “In an era of Startup India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat, KPIT Sparkle encourages students to generate IP and assists in nurturing entrepreneurship. Our mentorship & incubation network across India, developed over the last several years, helps students convert ideas to prototypes and finally ideas that become products and services. The roadshows are aimed at spreading the culture of innovation across India.”

- Advertisement -

Notably, in 2021, over 17000 students joined the KPIT Sparkle platform. This year it has outlined a comprehensive list of challenges that the industry continues to face. This simplifies the journey for budding change makers, enabling them to choose any fresh idea which interests them and create innovations as per the expected outcome. Students can participate in the KPIT Sparkle program either as an individual (one member) or as a team (maximum team size of 5 members). It also offers attractive awards and benefits to motivate and give shape to such innovative ideas.

This includes awards up to Rs 21 lakh for students and Rs 60,000 for mentors, funding and incubation opportunities, a chance to receive training in business readiness worth 10000 for finalists, placement opportunity for Top 100 teams, continuous mentoring from industry veterans & academicians, prototype reimbursement fund of Rs 25,000 per team who reach the finale, etc.