Medicall Expo Organises 31st Edition Of B2B Medical Equipment Trade Fair

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: Medicall, the largest B2B Medical Equipment Trade Fair, organised by Medexpert Business Consultants Pvt. Ltd., will be held from December 9 to 11 at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

The 31st edition of Medicall will focus on all the needs of a hospital from surgical cotton to the latest imaging equipment and surgical tools, etc. This will be the largest and biggest medical device and hospital needs exhibition in East & North Eastern India.

The Interactive Healthcare Intelligentsia at Brainstorm Medicall dishes out nuggets of wisdom in a nutshell. Also, Medicall introduces Medicall Academy to nurture talent and skill development through simulation based workshops, inducing hands-on experience with new skills and technologies used in the healthcare industry.

Talking about the expo Dr S Manivannan, founder & CEO, Medicall said, “Small and medium-sized hospital owners from tier II and III cities cannot afford to have qualified purchase managers. Equipment companies also do not have an adequate sales force to meet all these hospital owners. Since I have undergone the difficulty for my hospital, I thought Medicall will bring in all equipment manufacturers under one roof.” More than 300 exhibitors with 10,000 products and services will be on display in Medicall Kolkata from December 9 to 11.