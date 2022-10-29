Surya Cement Joins Hands With Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: Surya Cement the consented TB patients under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Surya Gold Cement has been acknowledged as ‘Ni-kshay Mitra’ under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan with Ni-kshay Mitra id: 403495382. Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Ni-kshay 2.0, is a campaign to mobilize and render community support for persons with TB. The campaign aims to eliminate TB by 2025.

Recently on October 26, Surya Cement as well started the distribution of the Nutrient food package at Tamulikuchi State Dispensary and it will be continued for the next 6 months, with various nutrient-based foodstuffs.