27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 25, 2022
type here...

TGP Expo concludes in Guwahati

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: Binod Automobiles organised the Tata Genuine Parts (TGP) Expo, for spare parts for small and light commercial vehicles at Hotel Vishwaratna on Monday and Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion, the owner of Binod Automobiles, Arun Agarwal said that a large number of retailers and mechanic friends enthusiastically participated in the three days long events and benefited from various schemes of the company.

During the Expo, Area Parts manager, TML, Snehasish Das along with the entire sales team of Binod Automobiles briefed the gathering about the products and also explained how to identify Genuine Products. They also discussed how Tata Motors can provide spare parts to the customers through this expo.

TOP 10 AIRLINES IN INDIA
TOP 10 AIRLINES IN INDIA
K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification.
K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification.
BTS J-hope approved ways to nail airport looks
BTS J-hope approved ways to nail airport looks
BTS describe their ideal woman
BTS describe their ideal woman
Mouni Roy’s Classy Bikini Collection
Mouni Roy’s Classy Bikini Collection
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tata Neu, HDFC Bank partner to create co-branded credit cards

The Hills Times - 0
TOP 10 AIRLINES IN INDIA K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification. BTS J-hope approved ways to nail airport looks BTS describe their ideal woman Mouni Roy’s Classy Bikini Collection