TGP Expo concludes in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: Binod Automobiles organised the Tata Genuine Parts (TGP) Expo, for spare parts for small and light commercial vehicles at Hotel Vishwaratna on Monday and Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the owner of Binod Automobiles, Arun Agarwal said that a large number of retailers and mechanic friends enthusiastically participated in the three days long events and benefited from various schemes of the company.

During the Expo, Area Parts manager, TML, Snehasish Das along with the entire sales team of Binod Automobiles briefed the gathering about the products and also explained how to identify Genuine Products. They also discussed how Tata Motors can provide spare parts to the customers through this expo.