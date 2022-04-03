TKM Launches New Glanza At Gargya Toyota In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 2: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) showcased its newly launched The Cool New Glanza, Gargya Toyota in Guwahati on Saturday. The new Glanza was launched in the presence of renowned Assamese actor Ravi Sarma along with dealer principal Rahul Dev Sharma, among others. The Cool New Glanza is the most exciting and much-awaited offering in the hatchback segment of Toyota.

A cool integration of advanced technology and Toyota signature front fascia, exclusively designed by Toyota engineers, the Cool New Glanza boasts of an advanced connected feature, the Toyota i-Connect– one app with a one-stop solution of connected features, services & value-added services developed to appeal to the modern & tech-savvy customers. Under the hood, the Cool New Glanza features a powerful yet fuel-efficient ‘K-Series Engine’ and comes with a Manual Transmission (MT) as well as an Automatic Transmission (AMT). The engine capacity of the new Glanza is 1197cc with a power output of 66 KW (89 PS) to deliver a superior driving experience.

On the exterior, the Cool New Glanza boasts a stylish Toyota signature front grille, carbon fiber elements accentuating the sporty front bumper and 16-inch sleek alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, and LED fog lamps. The Cool New Glanza will be available in5 Vibrant exterior Colours- Sporting Red (New), Gaming Grey (New), Enticing Silver (New), Insta Blue, Café White. The interior is spruced up with a unique classy dual-tone adding to the cool quotient.

Commenting on the launch of Cool New Glanza at Guwahati, Varinder Wadhwa, associate general manager (AGM), Strategic Business Unit, TKM said, “We are thrilled to see the positive response to the Cool New Glanza which highlights the reputation that we have established over the past few years. Assam is one of the key markets for us and we’d like to thank the loyal customers here who have bestowed their relentless trust in the Toyota products. We believe the Cool New Glanza is a perfect choice for those customers who are seeking a stylish, technology-laden, safe and comfortable car.