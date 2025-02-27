Piyush Goyal calls for unified electrical industry expo to strengthen India’s global leadership

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: On the third day of ELECRAMA 2025, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal delivered a keynote address emphasizing the need for a unified, large-scale exposition to position India as the premier global destination for electrical and energy solutions. Accompanied by key industry leaders, including IEEMA President Sunil Singhvi, ELECRAMA 2025 Chairman Vikram Gandotra, and IEEMA Vice Chairman Siddharth Bhutoria, Goyal outlined the government’s commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing, fostering clean energy adoption, and ensuring a future-ready power sector through innovation and collaboration.

Goyal proposed merging major industry exhibitions, including ELECRAMA, into a single, world-class platform that could showcase India’s full capabilities to global investors and stakeholders. He argued that consolidating these events into one large-scale exhibition, with over 1,500 exhibitors and 100,000 visitors, would reinforce India’s standing as a global leader in electrical innovation. He called on industry associations to take the lead in making this vision a reality, emphasizing that India must not only strengthen its domestic sector but also expand its exports and global partnerships.

“India is at the forefront of the global energy transition, and our electrical industry plays a critical role in this transformation,” Goyal stated. “Instead of hosting multiple fragmented expos, we must come together to create a single event of scale and impact. The world should say, ‘Go to India, and you will see the future of electrical innovation.’”

With India rapidly scaling up its manufacturing capacity in the electrical and power sector, Goyal highlighted the opportunities emerging from renewable energy expansion, smart grids, and digital automation. He urged the industry to act with greater ambition and urgency, positioning India as a dominant player in the global supply chain.

The day also witnessed key developments in international collaboration, with the signing of MoUs led by Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, at the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM). These agreements are expected to drive investment, open global market opportunities, and accelerate technology-led growth in India’s power sector.

On the sidelines, Anand remarked on India’s rapid economic ascent, stating that the country is set to become the world’s third-largest economy sooner than expected. He linked this growth directly to India’s expanding infrastructure, logistics, and utility solutions, reinforcing the government’s focus on sustainable and tech-driven development.

Adding to the momentum, the fifth edition of the eTECHnxt conference was inaugurated, bringing together experts to discuss clean energy, carbon markets, energy storage, and digital transformation in power generation. A key highlight was the launch of a whitepaper titled New Frontiers in Power Generation, which explored the role of energy storage in grid modernization and cost-efficiency. The conference also underscored the need for digitalization, smart grids, and workforce upskilling to ensure a seamless transition to a cleaner, technology-driven energy sector.

The day concluded with a high-level roundtable, Bharat, the Vishwamitra, led by Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Germany’s Ambassador to India. The discussion focused on structural reforms, digitization, and infrastructure investments as key drivers of India’s sustained economic growth. Experts from the energy and electrical sectors deliberated on India’s transition to clean energy, emphasizing the importance of investments in renewables, smart grids, and energy storage.

With participation from global policymakers, business leaders, and technology pioneers, ELECRAMA 2025 continues to serve as a crucial platform for shaping the future of India’s power sector. By bridging the gap between policy, technology, and market readiness, the event is accelerating India’s clean energy transformation and reinforcing its role as a global leader in sustainable power solutions.