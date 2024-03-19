Toyota Tsusho, Secom to establish 2nd multi-super specialty hospital in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 18: In a strategic move aimed at bolstering healthcare infrastructure in India, Sakra World Hospital, a pioneer in the medical industry, has announced plans for a cutting-edge facility in Bengaluru. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the renowned MNC hospital group revealed its visionary expansion project, supported by Japanese innovation and technology, through a collaboration between healthcare major Secom Medical System and trading conglomerate Toyota Tsusho.

The momentous event, graced by esteemed dignitaries including Tatsuro Fuse, Executive Director of SECOM Co., Ltd. & Chairman of SECOM Medical System Co. Ltd. Japan, and Hiroshi Yonenaga, Division CEO Senior Executive Officer of Toyota Tsusho Corporation Japan, showcased Sakra’s commitment to advancing healthcare services in India. The new facility, set to be constructed in Banaswadi, Bengaluru North, will boast a remarkable 500-bed capacity, representing a significant investment of INR 1,000 crore.

Speaking at the event, Tatsuro Fuse expressed pride in the collaboration between Secom Medical System and Toyota Tsusho, emphasizing their dedication to delivering world-class healthcare solutions in Bengaluru. The expansion underscores Sakra’s unwavering commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of both local and international communities. Scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, the new facility will offer a comprehensive range of specialties and super specialties, including advanced oncology treatments and innovative rehabilitation programs. This initiative marks a fusion of medical advancements and technological innovations, aimed at elevating healthcare standards in India. Moreover, the hospital’s commitment to patient safety and quality care was reiterated, with emphasis on accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) and the implementation of the Kaizen approach for safety protocols and quality care.

With plans for a 1,000-bed Phase 2 expansion across Bengaluru in the coming years, Sakra World Hospital remains dedicated to enriching the quality of life through its research and education initiatives. The leadership team emphasized the importance of medical research and education in fostering a culture of continual learning and innovation.

